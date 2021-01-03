Andrew Rose col.jpg

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Wrestling — The Stillwater wrestling team reels off eight straight victories from 119 to 160 pounds in a comfortable 43-18 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville in a triangular meet at SAHS.

Football — Senior linebacker Andrew Rose is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater football team, which ties Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall for the Suburban East Conference title and finishes 9-2 overall (7-1 SEC). Rose finishes his three-year varsity career with a school record 631 defensive points. Carson Cannon, Mitch Elmer, Brock Horwath, Cory Kutscher, Jake Lammi, Adam Paulson and Cartier Alexander join Rose for the Ponies in earning all-conference honors.

Girls soccer — After scoring 20 goals and providing 21 assists, senior Katie Holder receives the Most Valuable Athlete award for the Stillwater girls soccer team. Molly Allen, Kelly McGarry, Maureen Stormont and Emily Olson join Holder in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors for the Ponies, who finish with a 21-2-1 record and place third at state.

