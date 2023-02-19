Joseph Quinn col.jpg

Joe Quinn

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys basketball — After losing to Roseville by 20 points earlier in the season, the Stillwater boys basketball team receive 23 points from Andrew Duxbury and 19 points and 16 rebounds from Matt Anderson in a 68-52 victory to knock the Raiders out of first place in the Suburban East Conference standings. Joe Quinn also notches a triple-double to help lead the Ponies, finishing with 11 points, 15 rebounds and a school record 10 blocked shots.

