This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys basketball — After losing to Roseville by 20 points earlier in the season, the Stillwater boys basketball team receive 23 points from Andrew Duxbury and 19 points and 16 rebounds from Matt Anderson in a 68-52 victory to knock the Raiders out of first place in the Suburban East Conference standings. Joe Quinn also notches a triple-double to help lead the Ponies, finishing with 11 points, 15 rebounds and a school record 10 blocked shots.
Alpine skiing — Senior Jake Allison places 15th to earn all-state honors while leading the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team to a second-place finish in the state meet at Giants Ridge. Will Raedeke (24th), Steig Peterson (36th) and Sam Skaret (42nd) also contribute for the Ponies (139), who finish 20 points behind state champion Blake (159). Led by 25th-place finisher Story Schwantes, the Stillwater girls place sixth in the team standings.
Wrestling — The Stillwater wrestling team knocks off four-time defending Section 4AAA champion White Bear Lake 40-26 in the semifinals, but falls short to Woodbury 32-27 in the finals. It marks the sixth time in seven seasons the Ponies (17-19) finish as the section runner-up.
