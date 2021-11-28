This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls swimming and diving — The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team finishes third in the Class AA state meet, marking the seventh time in eight seasons the Ponies land among the top three. The Ponies are the only team to score points in all 12 events. Claire Rutscher paces Stillwater with a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle and fourth-place showing in the 100 backstroke. Mady Gockowski, Kristin Erf, Sophia Bisch, Mary Knaak and Kylie Burgess also earn all-state honors for the Ponies.
Girls hockey — Facing a 3-2 deficit in the final minute of regulation, Stillwater’s Allison Eder-Zdechlik scores with 33 seconds remaining in the third period and Dani Wigen strikes again with just three seconds on the clock to lift the Ponies to a 4-3 nonconference girls hockey victory over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
SAHS — Seven Stillwater Area High School seniors sign a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period. The list includes golfers Cassie Deeg (Nebraska), Hailey Boner (North Dakota State), swimmers/divers Mady Gockowski (South Dakota), Summer Olson (South Dakota) and Anna Percival (UW-Milwaukee), soccer player Katie Holder (USMA - West Point) and basketball player Savanna Handevidt (Moorhead State).
