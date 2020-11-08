This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls soccer — After playing Mounds View to a 1-all tie, the Stillwater girls soccer team shares the third-place trophy with the Mustangs when overtime and/or potential shoot-out is not conducted to determine a winner because the game is played on election day and the MSHSL is required to complete play by 6 p.m. Katie Holder provides the lone goal for the Ponies, who finish the season with a 21-2-1 record.
Boys soccer — After losing to eventual state runner-up Minneapolis Southwest in the semifinals, the Stillwater boys soccer team receives a goal from Patrick Roth to finish its season with a 1-0 victory over Lakeville North in the third-place game of the Class AA state tournament at the Metrodome. The Ponies finish the season with a 19-4-1 record.
Volleyball — Fifth-seeded Hill-Murray upsets the top-seeded Stillwater volleyball team 3-0 in the semifinals of the Section 4AAA tournament at SAHS. The loss ends a remarkable run for the Ponies as they set school records for victories in each of the three previous seasons, including the program’s first ever state tourney berth in 2009.
