This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys swimming and diving — Victories in 8 of 12 events, including all three relays, propelled Stillwater to a 93-85 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory at Woodbury. Vince Radecke, Dominic Jankowski, Brady Anderson, Lucas Magilke and diver Liam Gibb each deliver a first-place finish for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0) in their season opener.
Boys hockey — The Stillwater boys hockey team slips past previously unbeaten Roseville for a remarkable 1-0 Suburban East Conference victory at the SCVRC. The game’s only goal is credited to defenseman Billy Wagner, though he didn’t actually touch the puck on the play. Stillwater was already shorthanded early in the third period and Roseville pulled its goalie when a delayed penalty was called. A Raiders player carries the puck to the right side of the net and sends a centering pass to the point, which is vacated, and the puck slides the length of the ice and into the net for an improbable game-winner.
Girls hockey — Senior Allison Eder-Zdechlik extends a her season-long scoring streak to eight games after scoring with just 25 seconds remaining in the third to help the Stillwater girls hockey team salvage a 1-all tie at White Bear Lake. Allison Pasiuk makes 26 saves for the Ponies (4-0-1 SEC, 6-1-1), including six in overtime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.