This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Wrestling — After finishing the season with a 39-3 record and posting a runner-up finish at the state tournament, senior heavyweight Brock Horwath is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater wrestling team. All three of Horwath’s losses during the season came against the eventual state champion in Class AAA. Austin Jordan, Branden Madsen, Sam Rippe and Mitch Elmer join Horwath in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors for the Ponies (6-3 SEC, 23-11).
Girls basketball — Two-time all-conference performer Kristin Sahr, who averages 15.5 points per game and finishes her career No. 8 on the program’s all-time scoring list with 771 points, receives the Most Valuable Athlete award for the Stillwater girls basketball team. Kyli Van Klei and Savanna Handevidt join Sahr in earning All-SEC honors for the Ponies (12-6 SEC, 15-12).
Boys tennis — Straight-set singles victories by Nico Gibb, Sam Stiff and Tim Schlor propel the Stillwater boys tennis team to a 6-1 nonconference victory over North St. Paul in its season opener at SAHS. The Ponies also sweep the doubles without dropping a set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.