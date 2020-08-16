This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
SAHS — For the fourth time in five years, Stillwater Area High School places fourth in the Minnesota State High School League’s Challenge Cup standings. With 554 points, the Ponies finish behind Eden Prairie (904.5), Wayzata (806) and Edina (801). The girls swimming and diving team and girls Nordic ski team each capture state championships to boost Stillwater’s total. The Ponies also receive individual state titles from Hannah Bowen (swimming), Maggie Keefer (diving), Jessie Diggins (Nordic skiing) and Frank Falzone (track and field).
Special Olympics — Katelyn Thompson, Kate Linhoff, Lisa Peterson, Desiree Greene and coach Kathy Junker represent the St. Croix Valley Lumberjacks and Team Minnesota in the Special Olympics USA National Games in Lincoln, Neb. Team Minnesota sends 94 athletes and numerous coaches to the competition with help from Minnesota corporations, which provide 17 jets to fly participants to Nebraska.
Golf — A team led by assistant pro Shawn Weisen from Stillwater Country Club that also includes Abby Thiets, Drew Lynch and Darek Albertson wins the Minnesota PGA Pro-Junior Championship at Bunker Hills Golf Course. The SCC team ties a team from Troy Burne with a 13-under 59 in the modified scramble event, but wins a chip-off to secure the title. Another SCC team led by Nick Haag that also includes Charley Clements, Graham Krumpelmann and TJ Giebler places sixth with an 8-under score of 64.
