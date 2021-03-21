Sam Lagus col.jpg

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Nordic skiing — Afton native Jessie Diggins collects four titles during the USSA Cross Country Junior National Championships at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. She captures titles in the 1.4-kilometer freestyle sprints, the 10-kilometer classic race, the 5-kilometer freestyle event and anchored the winning Midwest Team in the classic relays. The victories give Diggins nine junior national titles in her career.

Boys basketball — Sam Lagus scores all of his team-high 18 points in the second half to help lead the fifth-seeded Stillwater boys basketball team to a 53-43 victory at White Bear Lake in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals.

Running — Stillwater graduate and University of Minnesota junior Ben Blankenship places second behind former prep rival Elliott Heath of Stanford in the 3,000 meters with at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships. One night earlier, Blankenship anchors the U of M’s distance medley relay team that finishes in third place.

