This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Gymnastics — The Stillwater gymnastics team turns in a season-high score of 141.25, but the Ponies settle for second place behind Roseville (149.5) in the Section 4AA Meet at Stillwater Area High School. Three Ponies qualify for state as individuals, including Chloe Leuma (vault), Alicia Doerr (floor) and Kylie Wittl (floor).
Girls basketball — Kyli Van Klei pours in a game-high 23 points to help send the Stillwater girls basketball team to a 65-45 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge. Anne Boldt adds 12 points for the Ponies (11-6 SEC, 14-11).
Football — Following the retirement of Scott Hoffman after 11 seasons, Beau LaBore is announced as the new head coach for the Stillwater football program. LaBore, who is chosen from a field of 42 applicants, spent the previous six seasons as the head coach at Woodbury High School.
