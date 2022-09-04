Claire Rutscher col.jpg

Claire Rutscher

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys cross country — Wayzata’s Connor Olson slips past Wayde Hall by just a tenth of a second for the individual title and the Trojans edge the defending state champion and top-ranked Stillwater boys cross country team 37-39 to win the season-opening Marshfield Columbus Invitational. The Ponies, ranked No. 7 nationally, place four runners among the top eight, but fifth scorer provides the difference for Wayzata.

