This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys cross country — Wayzata’s Connor Olson slips past Wayde Hall by just a tenth of a second for the individual title and the Trojans edge the defending state champion and top-ranked Stillwater boys cross country team 37-39 to win the season-opening Marshfield Columbus Invitational. The Ponies, ranked No. 7 nationally, place four runners among the top eight, but fifth scorer provides the difference for Wayzata.
Girls swimming and diving — Facing the last team to defeat Stillwater in a dual meet, the Ponies win 10 of 12 events to cruise past Elk River 93-85 in a girls swimming and diving meet at Stillwater Junior High School. It marks the 91st consecutive dual meet victory for the Ponies dating back to the 2003 season. Sophia Bisch, Claire Rutscher and Mary Knaak each win two individual events for the Ponies.
Football — Nick Anderson rushes for 95 yards and two second-half touchdowns as Stillwater holds off the Royals for a 20-18 Suburban East Conference football victory in the season opener at Woodbury. The Royals rack up nearly 400 yards of offense, but are unable to convert a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter and also come up short on a 32-yard field goal attempt with less than three minutes remaining.
