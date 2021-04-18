This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Baseball — Senior Joe Zorn limits Park to just two hits in five innings as the Ponies record a 6-0 victory in their Suburban East Conference baseball opener. Christian Abilla also provides two scoreless innings on the mound for Stillwater, which three hits apiece from Pad Getchell and Tom Forster.
Girls lacrosse — Hannah Dickman scores four goals while Dana Almquist and Remi Larson add two goals apiece in Stillwater’s 8-3 nonconference girls lacrosse victory over Coon Rapids. It was the season opener for the Ponies, who jump out to a 4-0 halftime lead.
Swimming and diving — Jane Luke of Stillwater receives the Jerry Simpson Distinguished Service Award on behalf of the Minnesota Swim Coaches Association at the Minnesota Swimming and Diving All-State Banquet. Stillwater athletes receiving all-state honors during the banquet include Tait Delahunt, Paul Knaak, Connor Rosell, Vince Radecke, Torie Buberl, Claire Rutscher, Sophia Bisch, Emily Jacobs, Kristin Erf, Mady Gockowski and Hannah Bowen.
