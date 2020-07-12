This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Baseball — Senior catcher Jeremy Gillard receives the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the conference and section champion Stillwater Area High School baseball team. Gillard is one of three Ponies (15-3 SEC, 22-6) to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors, a list that also includes Brandon Schuman, Pad Getchell, Jayson Pernu and David Koll.
Synchronized swimming — Sophomore Summer Olson is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the state runner-up Stillwater synchronized swimming team. Olson finishes first in figures and adds gold medals in the extended solo and extended duet (with Claire Rutscher) to lead the Ponies. Rutscher, Joy Hammer, Meghan Talbot, Olivia VanOrsdale and Natalie Bergstrom join Olson in earning all-conference honors.
Golf — After 40 years of playing golf, Brian Erickson records his first hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole during men’s league at Oak Glen Golf Club. The 57-year-old Stillwater resident then notches a second ace just five days later while playing the par-3 sixth hole at Oak Glen.
