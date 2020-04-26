This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Baseball — Throwing 70 of his 90 pitches for strikes, Stillwater junior Jayson Pernu allows just two hits in a complete game as the Ponies top Park 7-0 in a Suburban East Conference baseball game. He gives up just two walks and finishes with eight strikeouts. Pad Getchell, Aaron Bunton, J.C. O’Keefe and Brandon Schuman each finish with two hits to pace Stillwater at the plate.
Wrestling — Former Stillwater wrestling coach Vik Wilson is inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In two decades leading the Ponies, Wilson compiled a 237-83 dual meet record with eight St. Paul Suburban Conference championships and was named SPSC Coach of the Year eight times before stepping down in 1984.
Girls track and field — With victories in 8 of 18 events, the Stillwater girls track and field team places first in the 12-team Park Invitational. It marks the fourth consecutive victory at an invitational for the Ponies, who receive individual first-place finishes from Jackie Collier (200), Caitlin Hewes (1,600), Emily Olson (3,200), Adri Nora (shot put) and Maureen Stormont (high jump). Stillwater also won three of four relays.
Boys tennis — Singles victories at the top of the lineup from Eric Hilpert, Nico Gibb and Colton Anderson, along with a second doubles point from Blake Roth and Victor Lo lifts Stillwater to a nonconference boys tennis victory over Mounds Park Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.