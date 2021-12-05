This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Football — Versatile Nate Ricci receives the Most Valuable Player Award for the Stillwater football team during its postseason awards banquet, becoming just the third Ponies player to receive the honor as a junior. Cartier Alexander, Nick Anderson, Sam Hodnefield, Cody Holsten, Zach Krenz and Charlie Register join Ricci in earning All-Suburban East Conerence honors for a team that finishes with a 7-3 record, including 6-2 to place third in the SEC standings.
Girls tennis — Junior Natalie Phippen, who advances to state for the third year in a row, is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls tennis team. Phippen also receives all-conference honors for the Ponies (7-2 SEC, 12-5), who place third in the conference standings before falling to Mahtomedi in the Section 4AA finals.
Girls hockey — Allison Pasiuk turns away 19 shots to earn the shutout in goal for the Stillwater girls hockey team, which defeats East Ridge 3-0 in a Suburban East Conference game at Bielenberg Arena. Sara Bustad, Allison Eder-Zdechlik and Dani Wigen score a goal each for the seventh-ranked Ponies (2-0 SEC, 4-1).
