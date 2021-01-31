This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Alpine skiing — Saving its best performance for the Suburban East Conference finale, Jay Brooks, Steig Peterson and Will Raedeke each finish among the top four in the individual standings to clinch the conference title. Kelsey Sievert, Avery Clifford and Story Schwantes each finish in the top seven, but a strong showing from East Ridge allows the Raptors to slip in front of the Ponies for the SEC title.
Gymnastics — Kylie Wittl places first in the beam and wins the all-around with a score of 35.075 while leading the Stillwater gymnastics team to a 137.45-129.275 Suburban East Conference victory at Hastings. Chloe Leuma also contribues to the winning effort for the Ponies while placing first in the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.
Girls basketball — Savanna Handevidt scores 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first half to help spur Stillwater to a 72-57 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory over Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS. Handevidt also grabs 10 rebounds for the Ponies (7-3 SEC, 10-8), who also receive 16 points from Kristin Sahr.
