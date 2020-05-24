This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls lacrosse — In its third season as a varsity sport, the Stillwater girls lacrosse team captured its second Suburban East Conference championship in a row while knocking off South Washington County 22-4. The Ponies (6-1 SEC, 9-3) share the league title with Roseville, a team they defeated 15-7 earlier in the season.
Baseball — Pitcher Andrew Nepp strikes out six and allows just one earned run as the Stillwater baseball team tops Hastings 5-1 to capture its first Suburban East Conference championship in five years. David Koll collects his first hit of the season and totals three in all for the Ponies while making a rare start in left field due to having several regulars missing from the lineup for disciplinary reasons.
Boys lacrosse — After finishing 3-5 in the Suburban East Conference a year earlier, the Stillwater boys lacrosse team edges state-ranked Woodbury 8-7 at SAHS to capture the program’s first-ever conference championship. Sam Mathieu scores three goals and Ryan Aldridge adds two for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 11-1), who reel off their ninth consecutive victory.
Girls golf — Cassie Deeg and Hailey Boner shot matching 37s to help lead the Stillwater girls golf team to a two-shot victory over White Bear Lake (167-169) in a Suburban East Conference meet at River Oaks Golf Course. The victory pushes the Ponies back into sole possession of first place in the conference standings. Abby Thiets (46) and Mary Mikutowski (47) also contribute to the scoring for Stillwater.
