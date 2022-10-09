This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Football — Despite finishing with just seven first downs and 127 total yards, the Stillwater football team defeats East Ridge 24-21 in a Suburban East Conference road game. After missing the previous game with an ankle injury, senior Nate Ricci returns a kick-off 93 yards and a punt 75 yards for touchdowns the first two times he touches the ball. Danny Laudet’s 30-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter provides the winning margin for the Ponies (5-1 SEC, 5-1).
Volleyball — Savannah Sprenger delivers 15 kills and Stephanie Houle adds 11 to help propel Stillwater to a 3-0 Suburban East Conference volleyball victory at White Bear Lake. It marks the eighth straight victory for the Ponies, who have not dropped a set in conference play. Maddie Brandon leads the Ponies with 29 digs in the match while Susan Evans totals 29 set assists.
Boys soccer — Despite defeating White Bear Lake 2-0 in the regular season finale to finish unbeaten in the Suburban East Conference, the Stillwater boys soccer team (7-0-2 SEC, 11-1-4) finishes one point behind Mounds View (8-1-0, 12-2-0) in the final conference standings. Patrick Roth and Roma Devine finish with a goal each in the victory over the Bears.
