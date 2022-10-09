Nate Ricci col.jpg

Nate Ricci

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Football — Despite finishing with just seven first downs and 127 total yards, the Stillwater football team defeats East Ridge 24-21 in a Suburban East Conference road game. After missing the previous game with an ankle injury, senior Nate Ricci returns a kick-off 93 yards and a punt 75 yards for touchdowns the first two times he touches the ball. Danny Laudet’s 30-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter provides the winning margin for the Ponies (5-1 SEC, 5-1).

