This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys basketball — Andrew Duxbury scores 13 of his team-high 14 points in the second half and Joe Zorn adds 13 points and eight rebounds to help lift Stillwater to a 62-58 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory over East Ridge at Stillwater Area High School.

Nordic skiing — Just one year after winning her third individual state championship for the Ponies, Stillwater Area High School graduate Jessie Diggins places 25th in the women’s 1.3-kilometer sprint at the FIS World Nordic Skiing Championships in Norway. Diggins is the youngest of the 30 skiers who qualify for the finals.

Girls soccer — Stillwater Area High School alum Amanda Maxwell is chosen the new head coach for the Stillwater girls soccer team following the retirement of Andy Olson. Maxwell is a former Minnesota Ms. Soccer recipient who helped lead the Ponies to a state championship in 1998.

