This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Golf — A soon-to-be senior at Stillwater Area High School, Cassie Deeg wins the Minnesota Women’s State Match Play Championship at The Jewel Golf Club, storming back from a 3-down deficit on the back nine to defeat Emily Roering in the finals. The victory comes just five days after posting a three-shot victory over Leah Klasse and Olivia Lansing in the MWPGA 64th Annual Publinks Championship at Majestic Oaks Golf Club.
Softball — Senior slugger Madie Eckstrom is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater softball team after batting .452 with six doubles and a triple. The University of Minnesota recruit is one of four Ponies to receive all-conference honors, a list that also includes Rachel Rhode, Allison Eder-Zdechlik and Dani Wigen.
Drag racing — Competing in the Junior Dragster Novice (ages 8-9) division, Anna Nelson of Stillwater wins a “Wally”, which is a coveted trophy presented to the winners in the three classes in the Junior Drag Racing Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway during its Bracket Drag Racing Series. Nelson defeats Garrett Lindquist of Winsted in the finals. Adam Nelson of Stillwater also places second in the Junior Dragster Intermediate division (ages 10-12).
