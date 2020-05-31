This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls track and field — Adrianna Nora finishes second in the shot put and the Ponies also receive a runner-up showing from Jackie Collier, Rachael Berns, Caitlin Hewes and Natalie Phippen in the 4x400 relay to help lead the Stillwater girls track and field team to a fourth-place finish at the Class AAA True Team state meet.
Boys golf — Hudson Carpenter shoots a 1-over par 73 to claim medalist honors and lead the Stillwater boys golf team to a one-shot victory over Forest Lake (308-309) in the final Suburban East Conference meet of the season at Mississippi Dunes. The Rangers, however, secure the overall conference title by three points over the Ponies (50.5-47.5). Carpenter, Joey Kroening and Drew Lynch each earn All-SEC honors for Stillwater.
Girls golf — The Stillwater girls golf team finishes five shots ahead of Woodbury (339-344) to win the Suburban East Conference Tournament at Oak Glen Golf Course. Cassie Deeg and Hailey Boner pace Stillwater with matching 78s. The victory also lifts the Ponies to the program’s first conference title in 10 years, finishing a comfortable 10 points ahead of runner-up White Bear Lake.
Boys track and field — After three straight seasons of not qualitying for True Team state, the Stillwater boys track and field team returns the field and places fourth. Frank Falzone wins the 200 meters (22.32) and sets a school record in the 400 (49.00) before also contributing to a first-place finish in the 4x400 relay. Brian Brochman adds a victory for Stillwater in the 1,600 meters (4:20.44).
