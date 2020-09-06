Alli O Brien col.jpg

Alli O'Brien

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Volleyball — After losing to Eagan in five games to open the season, the Stillwater girls volleyball team sweeps Bloomington Kennedy in a 3-0 nonconference victory. Emily McDonough leads the Ponies with 17 kills while Adri Nora finishes with 10 kills.

Girls soccer — Senior Alli O’Brien provides the game-winner in overtime to lift the Stillwater girls soccer team to a 2-1 nonconference home victory over Apple Valley. Maureen Stormont also scores for the undefeated Ponies, her 10th goal in five games.

Boys soccer — After riding out a 40-minute lightning delay before beginning play, Patrick Roth scores on an assist from Danny Enright to lift Stillwater to a 1-0 nonconference boys soccer win over Blaine at SAHS. Brett Ylonen makes four saves to collect his second shutout in a row.

