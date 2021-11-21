This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys cross country — Eight days after winning the Class AA state championship, the Stillwater boys cross country team scores 96 points to outdistance Hartland Arrowhead (104) and Bismarck (139) and win the Nike Cross Heartland Regional in Sioux Falls, S.D. Wayde Hall, Tom Linner and Eric Colvin each finish among the top 20 to lead the Ponies in a race that includes nine individual state champions and 11 state championship teams from the seven-state regional.
Girls swimming and diving — The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team captures its 10th consecutive Section 4AA championship while gaining state bids for 12 athletes making up 21 total entries. The Ponies place first in all 12 events while outdistancing Centennial 696-403.5 for the title. Claire Rutscher, Mady Gockowski, Kristin Erf, Sophia Bisch and Kylie Burgess each qualify for state in four events.
Boys soccer — One of six Ponies to receive all-conference honors, senior midfielder Charlie Adams receives the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the Suburban East Conference champion Stillwater boys soccer team. Eli Bjerk, Jason Schwab, Ben Johnson, Danny Enright and Patrick Roth join Adams in earning All-SEC honors.
