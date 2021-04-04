This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls track and field — Kelcie Kempenich wins the high jump and the Stillwater Ponies score points in 14 of 15 events to claim top honors in their season opener, 15-team indoor girls track and field meet at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The Ponies score 71.5 points to outlast runner-up Hudson (61.3) and third-place La Crosse Central (55.5).
Gymnastics — After becoming the third Ponies athlete to capture an individual state title in the sport, sophomore Chloe Leuma is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater gymnastics team. Kylie Wittl and Alicia Doerr join Leuma in earning All-SEC honors for Stillwater.
Alpine skiing — Senior Avery Clifford is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls alpine skiing team while sophomore Steig Peterson receives the same award for the Stillwater boys. Kelsey Sievert, Hannah Gjermo and Kennedy O’Reilly join Clifford in earning all-conference honors for the girls, who place second behind East Ridge in the SEC standings. Will Raedeke, Jake Allison and Kevin O’Brien join Peterson in receiving All-SEC honors for the boys, who capture the conference title and eventually tie for sixth place at state.
