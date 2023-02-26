Kylie Wittl col.jpg

Kylie Wittl

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Wrestling — After falling to Woodbury in the team section finals, the Stillwater wrestling team qualifies more than half of its lineup for the individual section tournament. Christian Bahl (106 pounds), Austin Jordan (126), Matt Riehle (138) and Sebastian Dingle (182) each won section titles while Wayde Hall (120), Dillan Nelson (132), Grant Wohlwend (160) and Haden Hausken (220) also advanced to state as section runner-ups.

Tags

Load comments