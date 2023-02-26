This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Wrestling — After falling to Woodbury in the team section finals, the Stillwater wrestling team qualifies more than half of its lineup for the individual section tournament. Christian Bahl (106 pounds), Austin Jordan (126), Matt Riehle (138) and Sebastian Dingle (182) each won section titles while Wayde Hall (120), Dillan Nelson (132), Grant Wohlwend (160) and Haden Hausken (220) also advanced to state as section runner-ups.
Gymnastics — Kylie Wittl places 20th with a total of 36.45 in the all-around for Stillwater in the Class AA state gymnastics meet at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion. The senior also places 17th in the uneven bars, 20th in the vault and 25th in the beam. Lillyan Pan adds a 27th place finish for the Ponies in the vault.
Boys hockey — Aaron Kasinak scores just 14 seconds into the second overtime to lift fourth-seeded Stillwater to a 3-2 victory over Mounds View in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AA boys hockey tournament.
Boys basketball — Andrew Duxbury scores 12 points to surpass 1,000 points in his career as the Stillwater boys basketball team defeats Mounds View 66-50 for its fourth straight victory.
