This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls hockey — Hannah Okerstrom delivers two goals and Hannah Heacox adds another to help send the ninth-ranked Stillwater girls hockey team to a 3-1 victory over 11th-ranked Blaine in their season opener at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Brianna Hersom finishes with 29 saves in goal for the Ponies.
Girls swimming and diving — Stillwater receives all-state performances in 8 of 12 events to finish sixth in the Class AA team standings at the girls swimming and diving state meet. The Ponies advanced entries to the finals in 11 of 12 events and finished with 172 points to place just one point behind fifth-place Chanhassen. The meet itself takes a bizarre turn after the disqualification of all three relay teams from Minnetonka due to using different athletes than indicated on the team’s relay cards, moving the Skippers from first to fourth in the final team standings.
SAHS — Stillwater Area High School seniors Sara Bustad and Claire Rutscher finalize their collegiate plans while signing a National Letter of Intent. Bustad signs on to play women’s hockey at Minnesota State Mankato while Rutscher plans to continue her swimming career at the University of Vermont.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.