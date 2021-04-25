This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys track and field — After snow forced a five-day postponement, Stillwater holds off rival Mounds View 198-196 for a victory in the 11-team Pony Classic at SAHS. The Ponies finish first in five events while claiming the top spot for the first time in more than a decade.
Softball — Rachel Rhode allows just one earned run while striking out seven in a complete game as Stillwater defeats Park 4-2 in a Suburban East Conference softball game. It is the fifth straight win to start the season for the Ponies, who received three hits, including a triple from Dani Wigen and two hits apiece from Madie Eckstrom and Natalie Gerber.
Girls golf — Juniors Cassie Deeg and Hailey Boner each shoot 79 to tie for fourth place in the individual standings and lead the Stillwater girls golf team to a fifth-place finish in the Irondale Invitational at the TPC of Twin Cities. The 20-team field includes Class AA state powers Minnewaska and Red Wing, along with Edina and New Prague, two teams who joined the Ponies among the top three in the Class AAA state meet the previous spring.
