This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Running — Stillwater runners Josh Kaul (21:21.9) and Laura Secor (26:22) are the top male and female finishers in the 4th of July Marine on St. Croix 4-mile road race. The top area finishers in the 2-mile race are Zach Droel (12:24.5) of Marine on St. Croix in the male standings and Candy Patrin (15:44.8), also of Marine on St. Croix, in the female division.
Colleges — Stillwater Area High School graduate John Schantzen, a two-sport standout at St. Olaf College, receives an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. The $7,500 scholarship is one of just 58 awarded in all three divisions of the NCAA. In addition to starting four years for the Oles, Schantzen captured an indoor national championship in the shot put.
Golf — Ben Costello of Oak Glen Golf Course shoots a final-round 76 to finish in a tie for 18th place in the MGA State Amateur Championship at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club. Tom Hoge of Village Green Golf Club defends his state amateur title with a one-shot victory over Donald Constable of Spring Hill Golf Club.
