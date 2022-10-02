This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls tennis — Natalie Phippen, Savannah Johnson, Aliza Deming and Jenna Sherrick complete a singles sweep to help send the Stillwater girls tennis team to a 6-1 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall to clinch at least a share of the Suburban East Conference championship. It marks the 10th straight dual meet victory for the Ponies, who capture the program’s first title in five seasons and just the second since 2000.
Football — Despite playing without starting quarterback Nate Ricci and two offensive linemen due to injuries, Stillwater rides running back Nick Anderson to a 17-14 Suburban East Conference football victory over fourth-ranked Mounds View at SAHS. Anderson rushes 37 times for 208 yards and a touchdown as the Ponies score 17 unanswered points after Mounds View jumps out to a 14-0 lead. Danny Laudet kicks a 36-yard field goal with just 54 seconds remaining to provide the deciding points.
Honors — The St. Croix Valley Athletic Hall of Fame welcomes six new members in a class that includes Don Campbell, Glenn Harris, Kevin Klancher, Walt Kress, Tanya Schuh Modelli and Jill (Junker) Stimson. Also joining the hall of fame are Stillwater’s 1975 state championship football team and 10 of the synchronized swimming state championship teams, covering seasons from 1978 through 1985 and 1988 and 1991.
