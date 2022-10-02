Nick Anderson col.jpg

Nick Anderson

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls tennis — Natalie Phippen, Savannah Johnson, Aliza Deming and Jenna Sherrick complete a singles sweep to help send the Stillwater girls tennis team to a 6-1 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall to clinch at least a share of the Suburban East Conference championship. It marks the 10th straight dual meet victory for the Ponies, who capture the program’s first title in five seasons and just the second since 2000.

