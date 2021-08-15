This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
SAHS fall sports — The fall sports season at Stillwater Area High School gets underway with new coaches in place for the Ponies in football (Beau LaBore) and girls soccer (Amanda Maxwell).
Tennis — The Chuck Anderson Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships each year to a member of the Stillwater girls and boys tennis teams, receives a $625 infusion of cash thanks to the Mixed-Up Doubles Tournament Fundraiser at SAHS. Nico Gibb and Katherine Beach take top honors while Eric Hilpert and John Kantke are the runner-ups.
