This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

SAHS fall sports — The fall sports season at Stillwater Area High School gets underway with new coaches in place for the Ponies in football (Beau LaBore) and girls soccer (Amanda Maxwell).

Tennis — The Chuck Anderson Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships each year to a member of the Stillwater girls and boys tennis teams, receives a $625 infusion of cash thanks to the Mixed-Up Doubles Tournament Fundraiser at SAHS. Nico Gibb and Katherine Beach take top honors while Eric Hilpert and John Kantke are the runner-ups.

