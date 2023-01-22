Andrew Duxbury col.jpg

Andrew Duxbury

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys basketball — After Mounds View goes on a 12-1 run to build a nine-point lead in the first half, the Stillwater boys basketball team scores 28 consecutive points during an 11-minute stretch starting late in the first half to rally for a 55-35 Suburban East Conference victory at SAHS. Andrew Duxbury finishes with a team-high 20 points for the Ponies, who score the first 17 points of the second half as part of that memorable run.

