This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys basketball — After Mounds View goes on a 12-1 run to build a nine-point lead in the first half, the Stillwater boys basketball team scores 28 consecutive points during an 11-minute stretch starting late in the first half to rally for a 55-35 Suburban East Conference victory at SAHS. Andrew Duxbury finishes with a team-high 20 points for the Ponies, who score the first 17 points of the second half as part of that memorable run.
Alpine skiing — The Stillwater boys and girls alpine skiing teams finish first or second in all four divisions as part of a strong showing across the board in the 17-team Welch Invitational. Natalie Gjermo places sixth overall to lead the Stillwater to a victory in the Squad 1 field while Ashley Ludack places third as the Ponies finish second in Squad 2. On the boys side, Will Raedeke is the runner-up as Stillwater wins the Squad 2 division and Steig Peterson places second as the Ponies place second among Squad 1 teams.
Wrestling — Mitchell Schertz earns an 8-0 major decision at 195 pounds to help send Stillwater to a hard-fought 33-30 Suburban East Conference wrestling victory over White Bear Lake to keep the Ponies (6-0, 11-13) atop the SEC standings with Hastings. In another key match, Dillan Nelson scores a takedown in the final seconds of an 8-6 overtime victory at 126 pounds.
