This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Nordic skiing — Senior Brett Ylonen is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team and senior Leah Ranta garners the MVP honor for the Stillwater girls. Ylonen is a two-time all-state performer and one of 10 athletes from the boys team to receive all-conference honors for the Suburban East Conference champions. Ranta joins a list of 10 member of the Stillwater girls team to earn all-conference honors for a team that places second in the SEC and third in Section 4. Also announced at the team’s banquet is that long-time supporter Bob Hagstrom is recipient of the Section 4 Volunteer of the Year.

Colleges — Two former Stillwater standouts help lead the University of Minnesota women’s swimming and diving team to a ninth-place finish in the NCAA Championships, which is the program’s best-ever finish. Diver Maggie Keefer, a two-time state champion for the Ponies, earns honorable mention All-America honors after placing 11th in 1-meter diving, 22nd in platform diving and 24th in 3-meter diving. Meagan Radecke also competes at nationals in the 200 freestyle relay, where the Gophers place 19th after prelims to miss out on a spot in the finals, and in the 100 freestyle, where she places 60th.

