This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Football — Wearing No. 84 while playing quarterback following an injury to regular starter Nate Ricci, Aaron Romportl completes 3 of 7 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Stillwater football team to a 27-7 conference victory at Forest Lake. Nick Anderson sparked the Ponies with 31 rushes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
Girls swimming and diving — Facing its stiffest test in the Suburban East Conference, Stillwater cruises to a 96-85 girls swimming and diving victory at Woodbury. The Royals finish 1-2-3 in the diving, but Stillwater gains ground quickly while winning 10 of 11 swimming events. Mary Knaak and Sophia Bisch each win two events and the Ponies also receive a first-place finish each from Mady Gockowski, Claire Rutscher and Summer Olson. This marks the 73rd consecutive SEC dual meet victory for the Ponies (5-0 SEC, 7-0) and 86th straight dual meet win overall.
Boys soccer — After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, the Stillwater boys soccer team rallies after halftime for a 3-2 Suburban East Conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall at SAHS. Patrick Roth scores twice and Eli Bjerk also scores during a 12-minute stretch in the second half to lift the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 12-2).
