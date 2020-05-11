This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys golf — With Hudson Carpenter and Drew Lynch leading the way with matching 72s, the Stillwater boys golf team claims the top spot in a Suburban East Conference meet at Prestwick Golf Club. The Ponies (306) hold off Park (308) by two shots to win their second event in a row after prevailing at the Mahtomedi Invitational the previous day.
Girls lacrosse — Stillwater outscores Cretin-Derham Hall 9-2 in the second half to pull away for a 14-7 Suburban East Conference girls lacrosse victory in St. Paul. It is the sixth consecutive victory for the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 6-1), who receive a team-high eight goals from Sammi Reiter.
Boys tennis — The No. 3 doubles team of Luke Hunter and Eric King pull out a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7 (11-9), 7-5 victory to lift the Stillwater boys tennis team to a 4-3 conference victory over Roseville. The Ponies also receive singles victories from Nico Gibb and Colton Anderson and a victory at second doubles from Blake Roth and Victor Lo.
Wrestling — Three members of the Stillwater Area Wrestling Club earn All-American honors while competing at the USA Wrestling Kids National Championships in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Christian Bahl finishes second in the 12U division at 90 pounds while Reid Ballantyne places third in the 8U age group at 55 pounds. Braden Hill finishes in seventh place while competing in the 8U division at 50 pounds. Other SAW competitors at nationals include Corstian Riesselman, Trey Kruse, Will Harter and Thomas Riesselman.
