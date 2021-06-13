This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Baseball — Marching through the 12-team field without a loss, the Stillwater baseball team captures its fourth consecutive Section 4AAA championship with an 8-2 victory over Mounds View. Joe Zorn allows just two runs on 10 hits, but with zero walks and nine strikeouts, in the complete game to lead the Ponies on the mound. Zorn, Christian Abilla and Austin Booher each finish with two hits for Stillwater.
MLB Draft — The Milwaukee Brewers draft 2007 Stillwater Area High School graduate and Oklahoma State pitcher Mike Strong in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball Draft. The hard-throwing left-hander is chosen No. 311 overall. Strong was previously drafted by Chicago White Sox in 2009 and the Oakland Athletics in 2010.
All-Stars — Stillwater softball standout Madie Eckstrom, a University of Minnesota recruit, is chosen to participate in the Minnesota High School All-Star Softball Series. The Stillwater baseball team lands three players on the Metro East squad in the Lions All-Star Series, including Pad Getchell, Joe Zorn and David Koll.
