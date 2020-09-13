This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Football — Limiting Park to just four first downs and 80 total yards, the Stillwater defense leads the way to a 35-0 Suburban East Conference football victory in the season opener at SAHS. Corey Petersen rushes for 142 yards on 33 carries while quarterback Adam Paulson completes 10 of 18 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Ponies on offense.
Boys soccer — Woodbury is the more dangerous team throughout much of the game, but Eli Bjerk drills a shot from the top of the box that finds the corner of the net to lift eighth-ranked Stillwater to a 1-0 conference boys soccer victory over third-ranked Woodbury at SAHS. Brett Ylonen makes eight saves to earn his fifth straight shutout for the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 5-1).
Girls swimming and diving — Normally a sprinter, Hannah Bowen wins the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle as Stillwater cruises to a 97-82 girls swimming and diving victory over White Bear Lake. The Ponies (2-0 SEC, 3-0) sweep the top three places in the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke on the way to a comfortable victory.
