Cassie Deeg

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys golf — Senior Drew Lynch claims medalist honors as the Stillwater boys golf team places fourth in the snow-shortened 20-team Brainerd Invitational at The Pines. Because of the snow, the event was reduced to nine holes and the individual and team standings were determined in relation to par rather than the actual scores.

Girls golf — Junior Cassie Deeg shoots and even-par 36 to claim medalist honors and lead the Stillwater girls golf team to a 15-shot victory over runner-up Woodbury in a Suburban East Conference meet at Highland National Golf Club. It marks the second conference win in a row for the Ponies, who also receive a 40 from Hailey Boner.

Softball — Rachel Rhode carries a no-hitter into the sixth inning and notches a shutout as the Stillwater softball team blanks White Bear Lake 5-0 in a Suburban East Conference game at SAHS. It is the sixth straight conference win and eighth victory overall for the Ponies, who receive three hits from Dani Wigen and two hits each from Madie Eckstrom and Natalie Gerber.

