This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Soccer — Stillwater boys soccer coach Phil Johnson is chosen to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sanneh Foundation during its annual Gala 4 Goals event in Minneapolis. The Sanneh Foundation, started by St. Paul native and former World Cup team member Tony Sanneh, supports soccer as a way to unite diverse communities and helping at-risk youth develop into leaders and experience success.
Nordic skiing — SAHS senior Nora Gilbertson is one of just three skiers representing the Midwest Team to scores points during the Junior National Cross Country Ski Championships at Soldier Hollow, which was the ski venue site for the 2002 Winter Olympics. This is the third straight year Gilbertson qualifies for the eight-member Midwest Team.
Alpine skiing — Steig Peterson and Kelsey Sievert are chosen the Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater boys and girls alpine skiing teams. Peterson receives the honor for the second year in a row after leading the Ponies to conference and section titles and a third-place finish at state. Sievert helped lead the Stillwater girls to the SEC title and a fourth-place showing in the Section 4 Meet.
