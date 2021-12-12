This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Cross country — The Stillwater boys cross country team places 10th while competing against the best teams in the country at the Nike Cross Nationals race in Portland, Ore. Junior Wayde Hall places 22nd for purposes of team scoring and 51st overall, just two seconds and a few spots ahead of teammate Tom Linner, who is the only senior among Stillwater’s top five. Eric Colvin (89th overall), Tayler Aarness (133rd), Sean Bjork (158th), Matt Chu (185th) and Ethan Anderson (195th) also contribute for Stillwater.
Boys hockey — Senior Jeff Flicker scores four goals and the Ponies needed each one as the Stillwater boys hockey team pulls off a 4-3 nonconference victory at Holy Angels. Blake Cates also finishes with 30 saves in goal for the Ponies.
Wrestling — The Stillwater wrestling team dispatches Hopkins 42-27 and Minneapolis South 63-9 in a triangular meet at SAHS. Christian Bahl, Branden Madsen, Mina Yacoup, Sebastian Dingle and Derrick Thingvold each record pins for the Ponies in the victory over Hopkins.
