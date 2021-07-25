This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Golf — Stillwater senior-to-be Cassie Deeg places 68th to finish just one shot out of a playoff for a spot in the match-play portion of the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago.
Girls lacrosse — After helping lead the Stillwater girls lacrosse team to its first ever state tournament appearance, senior Sammi Reiter is chosen the Most Valuable Player for the Ponies. Reiter finishes the season with 78 goals and 12 assists for 90 points while leading the team to a 14-4 record, including 7-0 to claim its third straight Suburban East Conference championship.
Boys lacrosse — Senior Carson Cannon receives the Most Valuable Player award for the Stillwater boys lacrosse team. The shutdown defender finishes with 10 goals and three assists during the season and ends his career with a school record 167 ground balls. Cannon also garners All-Conference, All-Section, All-State and All-American honors.
