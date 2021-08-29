This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls tennis — First singles player Natalie Phippen and the first doubles team of Shelby Ahrendt and Lindsey Burger each post three-set victories to help lift the Stillwater girls tennis team to a 4-3 nonconference victory over Mahtomedi. The Ponies also notch victories at those spots while recording another 4-3 victory over Red Wing in the triangular meet at SAHS.
Boys soccer — Matt Schleusner, Jared Allan and Patrick Roth each provide a goal to help send the third-ranked Stillwater boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over fifth-ranked Wayzata in the semifinals of the Minnesota Cup at SAHS. Eli Bjerk finishes with two assists for the Ponies.
SAHS — Recent Stillwater Area High School graduates Brett Ylonen and Kristin Sahr are chosen as the McLaughlin Scholarship Award recipients for 2011.
