Natalie Phippen

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls tennis — First singles player Natalie Phippen and the first doubles team of Shelby Ahrendt and Lindsey Burger each post three-set victories to help lift the Stillwater girls tennis team to a 4-3 nonconference victory over Mahtomedi. The Ponies also notch victories at those spots while recording another 4-3 victory over Red Wing in the triangular meet at SAHS.

Boys soccer — Matt Schleusner, Jared Allan and Patrick Roth each provide a goal to help send the third-ranked Stillwater boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over fifth-ranked Wayzata in the semifinals of the Minnesota Cup at SAHS. Eli Bjerk finishes with two assists for the Ponies.

SAHS — Recent Stillwater Area High School graduates Brett Ylonen and Kristin Sahr are chosen as the McLaughlin Scholarship Award recipients for 2011.

