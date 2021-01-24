This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys hockey — After two previously losses to Cretin-Derham Hall earlier in the season, the Ponies receive goals from Michael Kreutzfeldt, Cody Corbett, Brian Jungwirth and Sam Casey to slip past the Raiders for a 4-3 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory at the SCVRC. Blake Cates finishes with 32 saves, including 18 in the third period, for Stillwater.
Alpine skiing — Jay Brooks, Steig Peterson and Will Raedeke finish within two-tenths of a second of each other at the top of Stillwater’s lineup as the Ponies (702) easily outscore White Bear Lake (637) and Woodbury (629) for a victory in a Suburban East Conference alpine skiing meet at Wild Mountain. Kelsey Sievert and Avery Clifford place third and fifth overall for the Stillwater girls, who settle for third place in the team standings behind Mounds View and East Ridge.
Wrestling — Tied at 30-all entering the final match, heavyweight Brock Horwath notches a pin against Chatfield to lift the Stillwater wrestling team to a 36-30 victory in the eight-team Pony Stampede at SAHS. It marks the second year in a row the Ponies have won this tournament after they snapped a 32-year winless streak dating back to the event’s inception. Horwath, Mitch Elmer and Jack Baglio each finish the tournament with 3-0 records for the Ponies (5-1 SEC, 17-5).
