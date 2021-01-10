This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Colleges — The Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team, the NCAA Division III runner-up a year earlier, features five former Stillwater Area High School players on its roster. The list includes leading scorer Allie Schwab, Kelsey Johnson, Amanda Cartony, Lisa Tuuri and Marah Sobczak.
Nordic skiing — Less than a year after winning her third individual state title in Nordic skiing for the Ponies, Jessie Diggins delivers strong performances while competing for the CXC Elite Team in the Canadian NorAm series event in Rossland, B.C. Diggins finishes fourth in the freestyle sprints, second in the 5-kilometer freestyle and first in the 10-kilometer classic race to win the pursuit by 23 seconds. It is a promising showing for Diggins, who is eligible to compete in the junior division but instead competing in a field that includes a few past Olympians.
