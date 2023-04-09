This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Synchronized swimming — Mariah Smith finishes more than two points ahead of the runner-up from Forest Lake as the Stillwater synchronized swimming team improves to 2-0 with a 20-9 East Metro Conference victory at Stillwater Junior High School. Katie Koenning and Elise Adrian add third- and fourth-place finishes for the Ponies.
Boys hockey — Junior defenseman Mitch Reinke is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys hockey team. Reinke joins teammate Colton Anderson, who is named SEC Goalie of the Year, in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors while Nck Anderson, Tyler Fitzsimmons, Brandon Jungmann and Devin Cates receive honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Colleges — Stillwater graduate and University of Minnesota diver Maggie Keefer is named Big Ten Diver of the Year and also earns All-American honors for the sixth time in her career to cap an outstanding junior season. Keefer, a two-time individual state champion for the Ponies, is the NCAA runner-up in the 1-meter springboard to go along with a sixth-place finish in the 3-meter springboard, helping the Gophers to a 10th-place finish in the team standings.
