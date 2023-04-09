Mitch Reinke col.jpg

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Synchronized swimming — Mariah Smith finishes more than two points ahead of the runner-up from Forest Lake as the Stillwater synchronized swimming team improves to 2-0 with a 20-9 East Metro Conference victory at Stillwater Junior High School. Katie Koenning and Elise Adrian add third- and fourth-place finishes for the Ponies.

