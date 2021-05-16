Dana Almquist col.jpg

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls track and field — A 1-2 finish in the long jump by Anna Posbergh and Alicia Doerr and victories in all four relays help lift the Stillwater girls track and field team to a 745.5-736 victory over Eagan in the Section 2AAA True Team Meet at Eagan High School. The narrow victory earns the Ponies a repeat trip to the True Team State Meet.

Girls lacrosse — Dana Almquist scores four goals as the Stillwater girls lacrosse team cruises past Mounds View for a 14-4 victory to claim at least a share of its third straight Suburban East Conference championship. Emma Wiessner and Sammi Reiter add three goals apiece for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 9-1).

Boys golf — Lars Lillehei shoots a 75 and Drew Lynch follows with a 76 to help lead the Stillwater boys golf team to its second consecutive Suburban East Conference victory. The Ponies slip past Forest Lake 312-313 just a few days after earning their first conference victory of the season at Forest Hills Golf Club. Sammy Sicard contributes an 80 and Anthony Johnson completes the scoring for Stillwater with an 81.

