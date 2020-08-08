This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls track and field — One of 12 Ponies to receive all-conference honors, senior Jackie Collier is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls track and field team. Caitlin Hewes, Emily Olson, Alicia Doerr, Adrianna Nora, Skyler Kroschel, Emma Morley, Kate Sneden, Nora Gilbertson, Cassie Pratt, Rachael Berns and Natalie Phippen join Collier in earning All-SEC honors for a team that wins the Section 4AA championship and also places fourth at the Class AAA True Team state meet.
Swimming — The St. Croix Swim Club sends 63 athletes, which is its largest-ever summer team of qualifiers, to the state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Two members of the club, Kaela Anderson and Hannah Bowen, are preparing to compete in the Junior National Championships meet. Anderson is scheduled to compete in the 200 butterfly, 200 and 400 individual medleys, and 200 and 400 freestyle events. Bowen qualifies for nationals in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle events and the 100 butterfly.
Baseball — A season ticket holder for nearly two decades, Stillwater Motors owner DJ Raduenz plays in the sixth annual Minnesota Twins Corporate Partners Fantasy Game at Target Field. Injured Twins closer Joe Nathan serves as coach for Raduenz’s team, which also receives pep talks and tips on the field from former manager Tom Kelly and past players Ron Coomer, Kent Hrbek and Tim Laudner.
