Wayde Hall

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys cross country — Unlike the previous year when the Ponies had a narrower margin of victory, the Stillwater boys cross country team outdistances runner-up Edina 46-80 to win its fifth state championship in the sport. Wayde Hall finishes more than four seconds ahead of Obsa Ali of Richfield to win the individual state championship while Eric Colvin, Eli Krahn, Bailey Hesse-Withbroe and Sean Bjork also finish among the top 15 in the team scoring.

