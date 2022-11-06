This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Boys cross country — Unlike the previous year when the Ponies had a narrower margin of victory, the Stillwater boys cross country team outdistances runner-up Edina 46-80 to win its fifth state championship in the sport. Wayde Hall finishes more than four seconds ahead of Obsa Ali of Richfield to win the individual state championship while Eric Colvin, Eli Krahn, Bailey Hesse-Withbroe and Sean Bjork also finish among the top 15 in the team scoring.
Girls tennis — Senior Natalie Phippen finishes her prep career for the Stillwater girls tennis team with a fourth-place finish in the Class AA state individual singles tournament. It is the fourth state tournament appearance for Phippen, who falls to Sophia Reddy of Edina in the semifinals. Stillwater’s doubles entry Savannah Johnson and Aliza Deming lose in the consolation semifinals.
Boys soccer — Jared Allen scores two goals and Sam Rasmussen adds another as the Stillwater boys soccer team tops Bloomington Jefferson 3-0 in the third-place game of the Class AA state tournament, providing a final victory for Phil Johnson. The retiring head coach finishes his career with a 451-156-64 record in 32 seasons, leaving him behind only Apple Valley’s Chuck Scanlon and Guido Kauls of Minnehaha Academy on the list of most victories for a soccer coach in Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.