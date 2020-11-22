This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls soccer — On the heels of a successful season which saw the Ponies finish with a 21-2-1 record and place third at the state tourney, Andy Olson resigns as head coach for the Stillwater girls soccer team. The hall of fame coach ends his career with a 275-55-48 record, capturing 11 conference titles and seven section championships in 17 seasons, including two state championships and two state runner-up finishes.
Girls swimming and diving — Hannah Bowen and Emily Jacobs each win two events as part of a dominating performance as the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team easily outdistances runner-up Centennial 708-350 to win the program’s ninth consecutive Section 4AA championship. The Ponies also gain 23 state entries from 13 athletes.
Girls hockey — Alli O’Brien scores two goals and the Stillwater girls hockey team also receives a goal each from Hannah Heacox and Dana Lucker-Milan in a season-opening 4-1 victory over the Duluth Northern Stars. Allison Pasiuk finishes with 18 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.