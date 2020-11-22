Andy Olson col.jpg

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls soccer — On the heels of a successful season which saw the Ponies finish with a 21-2-1 record and place third at the state tourney, Andy Olson resigns as head coach for the Stillwater girls soccer team. The hall of fame coach ends his career with a 275-55-48 record, capturing 11 conference titles and seven section championships in 17 seasons, including two state championships and two state runner-up finishes.

Girls swimming and diving — Hannah Bowen and Emily Jacobs each win two events as part of a dominating performance as the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team easily outdistances runner-up Centennial 708-350 to win the program’s ninth consecutive Section 4AA championship. The Ponies also gain 23 state entries from 13 athletes.

Girls hockey — Alli O’Brien scores two goals and the Stillwater girls hockey team also receives a goal each from Hannah Heacox and Dana Lucker-Milan in a season-opening 4-1 victory over the Duluth Northern Stars. Allison Pasiuk finishes with 18 saves.

