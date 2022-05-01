Colton Anderson col.jpg

Colton Anderson

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls golf — The Stillwater girls golf team collects its third victory in as many events to cap a productive week. Cassie Deeg and Hailey Boner shoot matching 39s to lead the Ponies, who outdistance East Ridge (165-182) by 17 shots to win a Suburban East Conference match at Highland National. Alex Zeuli is next for Stillwater with a 43 while Erin Thiets and Anna Nelson are not far behind with each turning in a 44.

Boys tennis — With the match tied at 3-all and just one match remaining, Stillwater’s Colton Anderson defeats Duncan Hart of Mounds Park Academy 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 to provide the deciding point in a 4-3 nonconference boys tennis victory at SAHS. Sam Stiff also provides a singles point at the No. 2 spot for the Ponies, who also win at second and third doubles.

Girls lacrosse — Despite trailing in a game for the first time all season, the Stillwater girls lacrosse team rallies for a 6-5 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville at SAHS. Dana Almquist finishes with two goals to lead the Ponies, who also receive a goal each from Emma Wiessner, Kate Sheely, Sydney Evensen and Remi Larson. Marine Bonine turns away eight shots in goal for Stillwater.

