This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Girls swimming and diving — Fresh off winning the True Team state championship, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team defeats Park 97-79 to capture the program’s nine consecutive Suburban East Conference championship. Sophie Barnes is a double winner in the 200 and 500 freestyle races for the Ponies, who also receive first-place finishes from Megan Weaver, Miranda Meier, Liz Click, Aliki Vrohidis, Kate Gallagher, Elise Adrian and Tiffany Vang.
Football — After holding just a 7-0 halftime lead, the Stillwater football team scores four touchdowns in less than five minutes in the third quarter on the way to a 35-7 victory over Tartan in the Section 2AAAAA quarterfinals at SAHS. Nate Ricci rushes for two touchdowns and returns a punt 56 yards for another score to help lead the Ponies (7-2).
Boys cross country — Picking an ideal time to win his first race of the season, senior Tom Linner claims medalist honors while leading the Stillwater boys cross country team to a victory in the Section 4AA Meet at Les Bolstad Golf Course. Eric Colvin and Wayde Hall place third and fifth to help send the Ponies to a comfortable 28-81 victory over runner-up White Bear Lake.
Golf — The Minnesota Golf Association honors Stillwater senior Cassie Deeg as the Junior Girls’ Player of the Year during the organization’s annual awards dinner at Hazeltine National Golf Club.
