This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Legion baseball — With many of the players who propelled the SAHS baseball team into the state tournament in the spring, the Stillwater Legion baseball team finishes its season with a 27-10-1 record. Post #48 finishes second in District 3, League F with a 10-5-1 record, finishing just a half game behind West St. Paul. Sean Schoonmaker paces Stillwater with a .474 batting average and also totals 21 RBIs, which ranks just behind team leader Jeremy Gillard with 23 RBIs. David Koll leads Post #48 on the mound with a 4-2 record and a 1.11 ERA, finishing with a 72 to 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Running — Stillwater’s Josh Kaul places second overall in the Lumberjack Days Road Race 10-mile event with a time of 54:06, which is 46 seconds behind winner Ben Sathre of Chaska. Rachel Boldt of Stillwater is the top local finisher in the women’s division, placing fifth in a time of 1:06:18. Age group winners from the area include Jim Graupner (1:08.48) of Lake Elmo in the men’s 65-69 division and Mary Croft (25:48.7) of Bayport, who is the top finisher among women ages 60-64 in the 5-kilometer race.

VFW baseball — After winning just four of its first nine games to start the season, the Lake Elmo VFW baseball team finishes the season with a 24-7-1 record, including 12-5-1 to place third in the league standings. Christian Abilla bats nearly .500 for the season and leads the team in RBIs while Austin Booher launches four home runs to lead a team that falls to North St. Paul in the losers bracket finals of the district tournament.

